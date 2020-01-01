(No title)

Top Reasons Why You Need Video Marketing In Your Website
Top Reasons Why You Need Video Marketing In Your Website
Online content marketing is getting tougher day by day. Online marketers are trying to come up with different strategies to promote a website, product, or service. One of the strategies that is fast becoming a trend is video marketing. It is estimated that video marketing will increase by 50% by 2015.
- Video marketing can give you a huge advantage against your competitors. An online video is 53 times more likely to be ranked on the search engines according to the Forrester Research.
- Customers are more likely to buy from your company after watching a video of your product or service.
- Videos can increase traffic to your website especially if it there are YouTube videos that are SEO optimized.
- Videos are more personal because it implores a human element to it with the characters and voice. People would rather choose a video with a cartoon character than read a 4 page article.
- Online lead generation is easier when there is a video either on your site or other video sites like YouTube, Vimeo, etc.
- A video is more likely to be shared on the different social networks. Notice that videos tend to go viral instead of just regular articles and posts.
- An online video can convert a cold into a hot lead. And more hot leads can yield more conversions.
- A video is more effective to produce and promote throughout the web.
- Video marketing increases online reputation which makes potential customers trust your service or product leading to a successful conversion.
Where to put your online videos
When you’ve decided to implement a video marketing strategy, the next step is getting it produced and where to place it. On your website you can place it on your homepage, sales pages, and lead pages. You can also share your videos on YouTube, Vimeo, and other video sites.
Oct 05
Getting Started With Online Content Marketing
If you are just new to internet marketing, wouldn't it be great if someone advised you on what to and what not to do with regards to your marketing strategy? Let us give you a few pointers on that matter. Here are 7 tips every budding online content marketer should know:
Content is King!
Be aware of everything that is posted on your site whether you generate your own content or outsource it to freelancers. You are responsible for everything that appears on your site and that is why you have to be aware of what content you want posted.
You need to learn 2 things
(And learn them both very well)
There are only 2 points you need to know in order to be a hit online:
- How to generate traffic
- How to obtain conversions with that generated traffic
There’s a lot to know in both areas but in a nutshell that is all you really need to know well. If one of these topics is confusing for you, sign up for some training.
Every Page in Your Website Should Have a Purpose
Whether it is getting someone’s name in the email or redirect visitors somewhere else like a sales page or just trying to provide high quality content ,never forget the two things. Traffic plus conversions equals success!
-
You have 5 seconds to show your stuff
It should be clear to your audiences what your site is about.
Always keeps your content FRESH
Your content should always be fresh and relevant with your social media accounts . If someone has visited your website before and encounters your Facebook page or YouTube channel, they should automatically be aware of your brand.
Visitors should be able to navigate your site with ease
Make your life easy by using WordPress. Consider using WordPress for your website if you are not using it yet.
Link within your site
Link your site to internal pages. If you have a lot of pages in your site, provide ease of access to your visitors by helping them go to the page or post that they want to read or view.
Sep 25
Marketing Using Google Adwords
How Does Adwords Marketing Work?
Online advertising has a language all its own. if it sounds like a foreign language to you then you're not alone. It's important to get comfortable with the terms in order for you to make the most out of your AdWords investment.
Here’s a scenario to explain further, Owen is planning a wedding and Brenda is a photographer. Brenda uses AdWords to advertise online to people who are looking for a photographer. She uses different ads for each area of her business. Each collection of ads makes up an ad group. Brenda assigns to each ad group the words and phrases that are relevant to that part of her business. These are keywords.
AdWords uses keywords to help decide which ads to show to people searching for things online. Brenda’s three ad groups make up a campaign. The campaign is where Brenda enters the details like the preferences for devices, where her ads will show up and how much she will spend.
Owen types “experienced wedding photographer” into Google. com. The phrase “experienced wedding photographer” is his search term. He sees two types of search results: organic search results located in the middle of the page are the websites that match Owen’s search term. No one can pay to appear in these results.
The second type of results, paid results are usually located at the top, bottom, or right side of the page. These are ads from businesses that are using AdWords. In most cases, an advertiser is charged when someone like Owen clicks one of these ads.
Yielding Results from a Google Adwords Campaign
Does Brenda’s ad appear when Owen makes his search? It depends, whenever someone uses Google to search there’s an auction that determines which ads appear and in which order. Two main factors determine the outcome — how much an advertiser is willing to pay for a click which is a bid and something called “Quality Score.”
Quality Score is an estimate of how relevant and useful your ads are and the page on your website. It links to someone who is viewing your ad. Together, bid and Quality Score determine where and if Brenda’s ad appears on Owen’s search results page.
Bids and budget are different. Your bids affect how much you’ll spend each time someone clicks one of your ads. Your budget affects how much you’ll spend each day on your entire campaign which influences how often your ads are shown. As it turns out, Brenda’s ad appears on Owen’s search results page. This is an impression. Owen clicks Brenda’s ad to find out more on her website. This is a click. Owen likes what he sees on Brenda’s website and hires her to photograph his wedding. Brenda’s ad has gotten Owen to do something valuable. Hire her for an event. This is a conversion. Owen is a satisfied customer. Brenda is a happy advertiser. These are results.
Sep 15
YouTube Video Marketing
Improving Your YouTube Video Marketing Strategy
Here are some tips to improve your video marketing strategy. Many business owners are not taking advantage of this simple and obvious yet effective strategy. This marketing tip is to add your contact information and a title, and description of your video on YouTube. Pretty obvious, right? Not wanting to say I told you so, but I told you so.
You’re maybe asking why this is so important. Well, let me tell you. When you get a great explainer video or animation video for your online business, you want to take advantage of it as much as you can. You probably spent quite a bit of money on it, so why not squeeze it for as much as you can?
The title and description you put on YouTube is the same title and description that appear in Google search results, when someone does research for you key words. Maybe you’ll ask again, well, why is that important? Let me tell you. When people are searching for local business on Google, it’s because they’re looking for a company that will fill a need that they have. When they find that company, they’re going to contact them.
Why It Is Advantageous to Add Your Contact Information
Since you have the video that’s ranked in Google and you do have a thumbnail; you’re going to get 45 percent higher click-thru rate than a standard text result. But, just because you have the video up there, that doesn’t mean that people are going to watch it. Some people may contact the first company that they see. Some people may contact several bigger quotes on services, some may make a list of everyone they find and contact them later, and some people may just be in a hurry, and be looking for contact information of any local business in our area. My point is, not everyone is going to watch the video. Some people are looking just for contact information. By adding your contact information in the title and description of your video, you can potentially get new customers without them even watching your video.
You’re using your video as a vehicle to get your contact information, right in Google search results. But hold on, before you go and do this yourself, you need to determine what contact information is going to be the best contact information for you to add into your video. Basically, it comes down to either your phone number or your address.
And it can be broken down like this. If you own a business that relies on a lot of foot traffic like a restaurant or a retail store, you probably want to put your address down, because people are going to want to know where you’re located. All you need to add is this, the number and the street name or the shopping center that you’re located in, that’s it, and they’ll be able to find you from that. If you own a service type business for people going to call to get quotes, schedule appointments, ask questions; you will need to include your phone number.